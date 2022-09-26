Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $37.29 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

