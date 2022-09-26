Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.82. 14,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,476. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $83.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

