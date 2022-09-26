Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

