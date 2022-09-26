Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $125.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

