Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.93. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

