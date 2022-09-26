Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.49 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

