Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $212,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $184.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

