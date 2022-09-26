Vanilla Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Vanilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.86 or 0.06900734 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00090142 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00031627 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00071057 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00031961 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018840 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
