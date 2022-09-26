Vectorspace AI (VXV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.50 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $52,297.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00146907 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,492,678 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

