Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $705,267.00 and $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

