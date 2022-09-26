Venus (XVS) Hits One Day Volume of $2.27 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00024216 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $146.91 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”



