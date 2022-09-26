Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0033

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.77 million and $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,477,088 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

