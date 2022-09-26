Veriti Management LLC Buys 16,621 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

