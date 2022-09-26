Veriti Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

