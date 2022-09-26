Veriti Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in ORIX by 21.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ORIX by 16.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 214.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Trading Down 2.2 %

About ORIX

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.18. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.