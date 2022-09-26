Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $515,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after acquiring an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,789 shares of company stock worth $16,386,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $303.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average is $319.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

