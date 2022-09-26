Veriti Management LLC Sells 11,238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $81.51 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

