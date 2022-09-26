Verso Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $294,307.13 and $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Verso was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verso is https://reddit.com/r/VersoFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verso is a decentralized financial product distribution platform connecting financial institutions with crypto and fiat audiences. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

