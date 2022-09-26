Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,113,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

