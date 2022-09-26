Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,409.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00276849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001256 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017290 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.