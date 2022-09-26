VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) Price Target Cut to €36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
VIB Vermögen Stock Down 27.7 %
VIB Vermögen stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60. VIB Vermögen has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $55.10.
VIB Vermögen Company Profile
