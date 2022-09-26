VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF) Price Target Cut to €36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

VIB Vermögen (OTC:VIBBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VIB Vermögen Stock Down 27.7 %

VIB Vermögen stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60. VIB Vermögen has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

VIB Vermögen Company Profile

VIB Vermögen AG develops, buys, holds, rents, and manages commercial real estate properties in southern Germany. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio comprised 112 logistics and light industry properties, and specialist retail parks, as well as commercial and service centers with a total rentable area of approximately 1.29 million square meters.

