Viberate Hits Market Cap of $16.57 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 132.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $16.57 million and $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.03 or 1.09857579 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064598 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

