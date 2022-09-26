Vidya Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $717,828.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Vidya has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vidya launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

