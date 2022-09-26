Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $103.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon



Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

