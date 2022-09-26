VITE (VITE) Price Hits $0.0238

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,046,262,261 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

