VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

VolitionRx Stock Down 3.7 %

VNRX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 226.46% and a negative net margin of 15,698.45%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

