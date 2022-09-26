Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00017717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $80.91 million and $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

