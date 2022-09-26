Vulkania (VLK) Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Vulkania (VLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Vulkania has a total market capitalization of $877,215.42 and $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulkania coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vulkania
