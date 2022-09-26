W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.56. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,317. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

