Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

