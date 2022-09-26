Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004687 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.01653333 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036281 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

