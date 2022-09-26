Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.96 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00090312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,474,607 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

