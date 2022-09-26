Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $12.29 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00063988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $57,449.95 and $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

