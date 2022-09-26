WaultSwap (WEX) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $12,586.64 and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap launched on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

