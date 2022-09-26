Waves Ducks Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Waves Ducks has a total market cap of $969,606.23 and approximately $9,048.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Ducks coin can now be bought for $22.08 or 0.00110044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Ducks has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Waves Ducks Profile

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

