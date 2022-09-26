WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $184.44 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $184.44 million and $8.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
WAX Profile
WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,937,516,022 coins and its circulating supply is 2,174,804,997 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WAX
