WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.0704 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

