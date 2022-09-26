Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,703 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

