Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,300 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,028,000. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,537.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,342 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

