Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ACWI opened at $79.81 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98.

