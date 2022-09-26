Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

VOYA stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

