Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $214.51 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $280.48. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.