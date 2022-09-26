Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $57.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.97.

