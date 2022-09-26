Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

