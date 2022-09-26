Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.79 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $334.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $684.21.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

