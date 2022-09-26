WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,563 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $339.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

