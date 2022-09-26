Well Done LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Well Done LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.85 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

