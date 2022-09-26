Well Done LLC Sells 905 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Well Done LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.39 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.90.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.