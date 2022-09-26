Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 4,117 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 22,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 132,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,697,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $152.61 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

