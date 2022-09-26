Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

